Uttar Pradesh: SP youth wing stages protest over rape, murder of Telangana veterinarian

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Members of the Samajwadi Party (SP) student wing on Sunday staged a demonstration in front of the Ambedkar statue here against the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

Several students lit candles and demanded justice for the victim.

Speaking to ANI, an activist said: "Every two minutes, a girl is harassed and sexually assaulted in the country. The society and the government have collectively failed to stop this menace."

She further alleged that not only are the victims not given justice, but the rapists are also protected by the government, which has led to the rise of rape cases.

"Recently, a minor girl in Sambhal, UP, was raped and murdered. The government is failing to take action against the culprits, which has encouraged them to conduct more heinous crimes like this," she added.

Speaking on the intervention of police in the protests, she said: "We are not even allowed to protest against such acts. We are denied permission, while the police keep coming to threaten us."

The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Thursday. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

The police on Friday arrested four accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the woman veterinary doctor. According to the police sources, the accused that were arrested by the police are a lorry driver and cleaners. (ANI)

