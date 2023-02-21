Uttar Pradesh: Three killed in road accident in Sitapur

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Three people, including two women, were killed in a road accident after a car hit a bike on Monday evening in Imaliya Sultanpur area here, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Jhabbu (35), Rajeshwari (32), and Sonashree (60).

"The victims were on their way to Sitapur to attend an auspicious program when a speeding car hit them from the front in Imaliya Sultanpur area, near village Durgapur, Sitapur district," police said.



"The injured were immediately rushed to a CHC Maholi and District hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead," added police.

According to the police, they've taken the car owner into their custody and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

