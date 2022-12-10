Uttar Pradesh to celebrate cities' birthday as 'Creation Day'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): In a novel initiative to highlight the unique features of the cities and to ensure their own identity in the country, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued instructions to celebrate 'City Creation Day.'

The instructions drew immediate response with efforts being made to find the actual date when the cities first came into existence to designate its birthday.

Not only will historical events related to the city be recorded date-wise during this special action issued by the Urban Development Department, but historical, mythological, heritage sites, and parks will be listed, and inspiring events related to the city's legends will be also compiled.

An action plan has also been prepared to include products, and industries indicative of the economic development of the city, as the main components of the city's identity, raise awareness of the city's ecology and environment, and clean and beautify the city prior to the festival.



CM Yogi's intention behind celebrating City Creation Day is to awaken the feeling of pride among the citizens towards the history, culture and civilization of the city and to ensure the unique identity of the city.

After the actual date is set, a number of events will be planned annually with grandeur. At historical sites, parks, and other locations throughout the city on the city's birthday, flags will be hoisted as well as the national anthem and national song presented.

In addition, along with local people's representatives, people associated with folk art, literature, and culture, as well as freedom fighters, ex-servicemen, important sports persons, and intellectuals will also be invited. There is a plan to include the historical facts of the city, and motivational events related to legends in this special programme. Their photo exhibition will be organized in the civic body for a week.

On City Creation Day, the city's history will be read, along with the significant civic amenities projects completed by the concerned body for civic amenities in the previous year and the details of the significant projects planned for the upcoming year. Camps for civic amenities will also be set up here.

Programs will be held to preserve the city's environmental ecology, such as its rivers, waterbodies, green forests, and bio-diversity, by connecting the general public with the resolution of a "Clean City-Green City," and special cleaning campaigns will be conducted along their banks. (ANI)

