Uttar Pradesh to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 years from Monday

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh will start administering COVID-19 vaccination doses to children aged 15-18 years from Monday.

As per a press release from the state government, there are 1 crore 40 lakh children in the aforementioned age bracket.

The preparations for vaccinating children have been complete in the state, the release said. The registration of children for vaccines started on Saturday. Children can get themselves registered at the CoWin portal and book their vaccination slots.

"Class 10th ID card will be a valid document for the children to get their vaccination doses," added the release.

A database is being prepared with regards to the number of children aged 15-18 in each district who will receive their vaccination.

Over three lakhs of children will receive their vaccination in Lucknow, the capital of the state. In Lucknow, vaccination facilities will be available in various hospitals including PGI, Balrampur, Civil, Rani Laxmibai, Lokbandhu, Thakurganj TB Hospital, KGMU, Dufferin, Lohia, Mahanagar Bhaurao Deoras. In addition, children will also be vaccinated in community health centres, added the release.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials of the state health department to stay in touch with the Central government officials.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, had announced that the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years is scheduled to begin from Monday while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10, 2022.

Coming to vaccination of ages above 18 years, more than 20 crore vaccination doses have been given in the state. Out of this, 12 crores people have received their first dose of vaccine, and 7 crore people have received their second dose.

"With this, 87.05 per cent of the eligible adult population in the state has received their first dose of the vaccine while 50.11 per cent have received their second dose," added the release.

For the Magh Mela which will start from January 14 in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the concerned authorities to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed by people.

A negative RT-PCR report has been made mandatory for the event. Only people wearing face masks, who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccination will be allowed to enter the fair.

Magh Mela is an annual festival that is held in the month of Magha (according to the Hindu calendar) near river banks and Hindu temples.

The devotees take the holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of Yamuna, Ganga, and mythological Saraswati, on the occasion of Paush Purnima.

During the entire month of Magh Mela, the pilgrims stay on the banks of Sangam in tents and take an early morning bath and participate in other religious duties. (ANI)

