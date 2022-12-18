Uttar Pradesh: Twenty injured, two critical in bus collision on Greater Noida Expressway

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): Two buses collided with each other at the Greater Noida Expressway near Knowledge Park of Noida, said Greater Noida police on Sunday morning.

According to reports, twenty people were injured while two others are in critical condition. The injured are being taken to hospital.

The police reached the accident site and engaged in the rescue operation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)