Uttar Pradesh: Two arrested for kidnapping, raping girl

Mau (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Two men have been arrested and sent to jail for allegedly kidnapping and raping a girl by threatening to harm her and her family through witchcraft in Uttar Pradesh's Mau, the police said on Sunday.

Officials said that two men, each other's brother in laws raped a scheduled caste girl after kidnapping her. The accused blackmailed her into surrendering by putting her in a delusion and showing her the fear to harm her family through "Black Magic".



Both the accused kidnapped and raped her by showing her the fear of witchcraft. Police have arrested both the accused. Raped the girl by putting her into witchcraft and delusion.

On resistance, the accused threatened to harm the family members through witchcraft for not obeying them. After a medical examination of both the arrested accused, the police sent them to jail.

The victim girl is a resident of a locality under the police station area of Mau district, Dhananjay Mishra CO City Mau said. (ANI)

