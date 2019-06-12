Uttar Pradesh: Two men posing as CID officers arrested in Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): Two men posing as CID officers to extort money from unassuming people have been arrested in Rampur, police said on Wednesday.

Ehtesham and Sajid Ali, who are residents of Ghaziabad, were arrested by Civil Lines Police on Tuesday.

"They used to pose as CID and Intelligence Bureau officers to extort money from unassuming people. Fake CID identity cards, fake stamps, walkie talkie sets, several ATM cards and a fake pistol were seized from them," said Ashutosh Tiwari, Circle Officer, Rampur.

"The accused were active for quite some time in the region," he added. (ANI)