Uttar Pradesh: Woman tied to tree, beaten up over allegations of child-lifting in Gonda

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, a woman was tied to a tree and beaten up mercilessly by villagers here on Saturday over allegations of child-lifting.

According to the reports received, the incident took place in Raheli village under Nawabganj police station area of the district on Saturday. The villagers caught hold of the woman on the suspicion that she was a child lifter and beat her up.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident but they were unable to ascertain that the woman was involved in child-lifting.

"We received information on Saturday evening that a woman was made captive in Raheli village in Nawabganj police station area on the allegations of being a child lifter. The villagers beat her up. We sent representatives of police as soon as we received the information," Mahendra Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Gonda said.

"Nine people have been arrested in connection with the incident and we are taking stringent action under law against them," he added. (ANI)

