Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad reports 21 active dengue cases

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): Amid the dengue outbreak in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar on Tuesday informed that there are 21 active cases of dengue in the district.

Speaking to ANI, the CMO said that out of the 21 active cases, one patient has been admitted to a government hospital and the rest 20 are being treated in private hospitals.

"We have deployed 20 testing teams for both rural and urban areas and testing facility is also available in different labs. We are testing all the possible patients recommended by the doctors and around 4-5 dengue cases are being reported every day. No patient is in serious condition right now," he stated.



"Around 100 people are being tested for dengue every day and almost 20,000 tests have been conducted for malaria in the district till now," he added.

Shankhdhar further informed that a team has been deployed for larvicide of the area from where a dengue case is reported. "We also make aware people regarding cleanliness and tell them not to let water stagnate anywhere," he said.

"The municipal corporation is ensuring cleanliness in the district and fogging is being done regularly to prevent the outbreak," he added.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh informed that the state government is taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state. (ANI)

