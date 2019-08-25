Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): One person died and three others got injured after a vehicle fell in a river in Kanjyoti in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on Saturday.
Those injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital. Two of them are said to be critical.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Uttarakhand: 1 dead, 3 injured after vehicle falls in river
ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:47 IST
