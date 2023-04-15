Uttarakhand: 10 Health ATMs installed on Badrinath, Hemkund yatra routes

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], April 15 (ANI): Aiming to strengthen the health services, the Uttarakhand government has installed 10 health ATMs on the Badrinath and Hemkund Yatra routes, according to an official statement.

State health secretary Dr R Rajesh took stock of the health arrangements while inaugurating health ATMs at Primary Health Centres in Gauchar and Karnprayag on Thursday, the statement said.

The government is engaged in preparations to facilitate the journey of pilgrims coming from the country and the world during the Char Dham yatra, it said.

As per the statement released on Thursday, Kumar also gave necessary guidelines to the hospital administration for the smooth functioning of the Health ATMs and asked officials to keep a technical person posted at these ATMs for the convenience of the pilgrims.

The Health Secretary said, "I have asked Chief Medical Officer, Pauri, to work promptly with the paramedical staff in travel arrangements with complete preparations. 50 health ATMs have been set up by Hewlett Packard Enterprises under CSR in various medical units identified in Garhwal division on the Yatra route for health screening pilgrims. Parameters like blood pressure, sugar level, body temperature, oxygen content, body fat, 70 free tests including dehydration, pulse rate will be done."



"Health services are being improved on the yatra route, and the number of Health ATMs will be increased in the coming time. The officer was directed to run an intensive checking campaign of food items in various hotels, dhabas and restaurants by forming a team on the travel route coming under Pauri district," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government has made all arrangements to ensure that everyone's Char Dham Yatra is smooth.

"All the preparations for Char Dham Yatra have been completed. More than 12 lakh people have registered, and we have made all arrangements to ensure that everyone's journey is smooth," CM Dhami told ANI.

On Sunday, Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) President Ajendra Ajay also visited Badrinath temple along with officials of various departments and inspected the ongoing reconstruction works and reviewed the travel arrangements.

The Char Dham Yatra is slated to start from April 22 this year.

The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27. (ANI)

