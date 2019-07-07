Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], July 7 (ANI): Two people died while three others were injured after a car fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Saturday.
Those injured have been shifted to a hospital.
The car met with an accident near Gumkhal, Kotdwar Circle.
Further investigation is currently underway. (ANI)
Uttarakhand: 2 dead, 3 injured after car falls into gorge
ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 05:07 IST
