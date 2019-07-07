Uttarakhand: 2 dead, 3 injured after car falls into gorge

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:17 IST

We need to think about sugar production cost, says Sharad Pawar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that some factories have been spending too much on the production of sugar hence there is a need to think about the expense in its production in order for the industry to flourish.