Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): At least two people died while six others were injured in a road accident in Pithoragarh area here on Tuesday, officials said.
According to officials, the injured have been admitted to a local hospital and are receiving treatment.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Uttarakhand: 2 dead, 6 injured in road accident in Pithoragarh
ANI | Updated: Dec 10, 2019 23:23 IST
Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): At least two people died while six others were injured in a road accident in Pithoragarh area here on Tuesday, officials said.