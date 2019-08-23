Two pregnant women rescued from cloudburst hit Arakot on Friday. Photo/ANI
Uttarakhand: 2 pregnant women rescued from cloudburst hit Arakot

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 14:21 IST

Arakot (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Two pregnant women were rescued from the cloudburst hit areas of Arakot on Friday.
The two pregnant women identified as Rekha and Pratima were brought to Dehradun in a government helicopter.
The rescued women- Rekha, in her eighth month of pregnancy and Pratima in her ninth month of pregnancy, were admitted to hospital for medical care.
Search and rescue operations in various parts of cloudburst hit Balawat village and other parts of the Uttarkashi district are continued since after the natural calamity hit the region on Sunday.
The Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have rescued 10 injured people and admitted them to the Doon hospital in Dehradun.
Subsequently, search and rescue operations were carried out in Tikochi, Arakot and other places in the district.
Incidents of various cloudbursts in parts of Uttarakhand have prompted the state government to dispatch teams of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to carry out rescue and evacuation operations in the region. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 14:39 IST

