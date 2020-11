Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 7 (ANI): Three people were killed and one injured after the car they were travelling in fell into the Alaknanda River on Badrinath National Highway 07 of Chamoli district on Saturday, informed the local police.



There were four people in the car along with the driver on their way to Badrinath from Gujarat.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)