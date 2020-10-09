Uttarakhand: 4 COVID-19 cases reported in Chief Secretary's Office

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 9 (ANI): Four COVID-19 positive cases were found in the Chief Secretary's Office (CSO) of Uttarakhand, and as a precaution, the CSO will remain closed till next Monday, the government informed on Friday.



According to information received from the secretariat administration, two drivers posted in the office of the Chief Secretary, a computer operator and a fourth-grade employee were found COVID-19 positive today.

A total of 7,849 active cases of COVID-19 and 702 deaths were reported in Uttarakhand until yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's COVID-19 count reached 69,06,152 on Friday. (ANI)

