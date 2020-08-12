Uttarakhand: 40 motorways blocked due to heavy rainfall in Bageshwar district

Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) [India], August 12 (ANI): As many as 40 motorways have been blocked and several houses flooded after heavy rainfall in Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand.

The rainfall has impacted the normal routine of people in the district. District Disaster Management Officer Shikha Suyal said that Bageshwar town has received 100 mm of rainfall, Garur received 90 mm and Kapkot received 85 mm of rainfall. Even the Gomati and Saryu rivers have surpassed the normal level.

"I have been informed that 40 motorways have been blocked in the district. Following this, teams were alerted and cleared two motorways. The remaining roads are being cleared using machines," said Suyal.

"The officials are assessing the damage in different districts," she said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Uttarakhand is likely to receive heavy rainfall till August 14. "We have issued an alert and teams have been ordered to monitor the situation across the district," Suyal added.

A resident of Devradi said, "Around 2.30 am, a part of my house and a few neighbouring houses collapsed due to rainfall."

"Owing to landslide, a house and two cars are under the debris. These incidents have created fear among villagers," the officer added. (ANI)



