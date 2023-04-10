Uttarakhand: 44 prisoners found HIV-positive in Haldwani jail

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], April 10 (ANI): As many as 44 prisoners have been found positive for Human Immunodeficiency Virus in jail in Haldwani and one female prisoner has also been found HIV-positive, said Dr Paramjit Singh, ART Center Incharge, Sushila Tiwari Hospital.



According to Dr Singh, the number of HIV-positive prisoners in jail is increasing continuously which has created a stir in the jail administration.



Informing the treatment of the prisoners, Dr Singh said, "An ART (Antiretroviral Therapy) center has been set up for HIV patients, where infected patients are treated, my team is constantly examining the prisoners in the jail."

"Whichever prisoner is infected with HIV is given free treatment and medicines based on National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) guidelines," added Dr Singh.

Dr Singh further added that at present there are 1629 male and 70 female prisoners. After such a large number of prisoners were found to be HIV positive, the jail administration is also conducting routine check-up of the prisoners, so that HIV-infected prisoners can be treated timely.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

