Uttarakhand: 5 die after car falls into gorge in Malari

Malari (Uttarakhand) [India], July 1 (ANI): Five people died after a car they were traveling in fell into a gorge in Malari district of Uttarakhand.

The incident took place on Sunday night.

The District administration, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the spot and the operation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

