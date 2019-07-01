Malari (Uttarakhand) [India], July 1 (ANI): Five people died after a car they were traveling in fell into a gorge in Malari district of Uttarakhand.
The incident took place on Sunday night.
The District administration, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the spot and the operation is underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Uttarakhand: 5 die after car falls into gorge in Malari
ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:10 IST
