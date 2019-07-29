Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 29 (ANI): Five people got injured after a truck carrying 18 kanwariyas turned turtle here on Monday, police said.
The truck was going from Dehradun to Rishikesh. A passenger had informed police about the incident.
Later, the police along with an ambulance reached the spot and admitted the injured people to hospital. (ANI)
Uttarakhand: 5 kanwariyas injured after truck turns turtle in Rishikesh
ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 22:06 IST
