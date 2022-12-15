Uttarakhand: 61 Medical Officers terminated for being absent without authorisation

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 15 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government on Thursday terminated 61 medical officers, who were absent without authorisation, informed a government notification.

The officers were posted in Provincial Medical and Health Services (PMHS). While 43 of them are non-bonded and 18 are bonded.

The Additional Health Secretary, Amandeep Kaur informed in a notification about the termination of the officers.



"The State government terminates 61 medical officers posted in Provincial Medical and Health Services (PMHS) cadre, who was absent without authorisation. Out of 61 doctors, 43 are non-bonded and 18 are bonded," the notification stated.

She also informed the officers didn't respond or cooperate despite the department issuing notice in the newspaper.

The Additional Health Secretary further directed the department to issue notice to the bonded officers for contributing to their departments, and if they fail to do so, to initiate the procedure to recover money from them. (ANI)

