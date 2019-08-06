Accident victims receiving treatment after a school bus fell in to a gorge in Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Accident victims receiving treatment after a school bus fell in to a gorge in Tehri Garhwal district on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Uttarakhand: 9 children killed, 10 injured after bus falls into gorge in Tehri Garhwal

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:17 IST

Tehri (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): At least nine children were killed and ten others injured when the school bus with 18 children in it fell into a gorge in Kangsali of Tehri Garhwal here on Tuesday morning.
Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat has ordered a magisterial-level inquiry into the accident.
Rawat expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and instructed officials to act swiftly and ensure timely treatment to the accident victims.
In addition, those critically injured have been airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh from Chamba.
The ten injured have been referred to the district hospital in Baurari, said Tehri-Garhwal Chief Medical Officer, Bhagirathi.
A team of Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force, district administration and medical professionals rushed to the spot the accident to rescue and evacuate the passengers of the bus.
"Our medical team is active and we are providing treatment to the injured. We are also in touch with the parents of the children," said Tehri Garhwal District Magistrate, V Shanmugam.
Upon being asked about the allegations of school bus running over its maximum seating capacity, the District Magistrate, said, "We will conduct an inquiry into this and after a magisterial inquiry, we will know the full details." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:33 IST

Delhi HC seeks centre, state's response on plea challenging...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from central, state government, Lieutenant Governor and Assembly Speaker on plea challenging the reappointment of the same AAP MLAs to represent the three Municipal Corporations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:25 IST

Landslide hampers South-Western Railway services in Karnataka

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], Aug 06 (ANI): Landslides followed by torrential rains in Karnataka have affected South-Western railway services in the state, cutting off connectivity while affecting thousands of travellers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:19 IST

Scrapping of Art 370 a historic decision, shouldn't be...

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 06 (ANI): Hailing the central government's move to scrap Article 370 as a "historic decision", Congress MLA Aditi Singh on Tuesday said the decision should not be politicised.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:18 IST

Tej Pratap Yadav is addicted to drugs, used to dress up like...

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 6 (ANI): In a startling revelation the wife of former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav has filed a reply in court, in connection to their divorce case accusing Pratap of being a marijuana addict and also of harassing her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:17 IST

JDU walks out of LS; Lallan Singh says don't support interfering...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday walked out of the Lok Sabha after party leader Rajiv Ranjan "Lalan" Singh said that they do not support interfering with the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:05 IST

AIIMS sets up 5-member team of docs to monitor Unnao rape survivor

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has formed a committee of five senior doctors to monitor the health condition of Unnao rape survivor, who was airlifted from Lucknow to the AIIMS Trauma Centre here on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:03 IST

Pune-Bengaluru highway closed for traffic near Kolhapur

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Pune-Bengaluru Highway in Kolhapur's Shiroli area has been closed for traffic movement on Tuesday, following water-logging on the route due to continuous rain in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:03 IST

Andhra govt issues preliminary damage report on Godavari floods

New Delhi [India], Aug 06 (ANI): Over a lakh food packets and over five lakh water packets have been distributed among flood-affected families in East and West Godavari, the Government of Andhra Pradesh said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:01 IST

Payal Tadvi suicide: Court pulls up Maharashtra govt for delay...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Bombay High Court on Tuesday pulled up Maharashtra government in connection with Payal Tadvi case, for delay in registering statements of key witnesses before the magistrate.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:59 IST

Maharashtra CM dials his K'taka counterpart on flood situation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): With the flood situation worsening in Maharashtra and its neighbouring states, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday dialled his Karnataka counterpart B S Yediyurappa and requested him to discharge water from the Almatti dam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:55 IST

JNU student rape case: DCW issues notice to Delhi police seeks...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to police seeking details of the investigation into the alleged rape of a JNU student by a cab driver here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:55 IST

Article 370 gravest blunder, Nehru declared unilateral...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday that Article 370 was the "greatest blunder" in post-Independence India and said the only unfinished agenda about Kashmir was taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Read More
iocl