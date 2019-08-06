Uttarakhand: 9 children killed, 10 injured after bus falls into gorge in Tehri Garhwal

Tehri (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): At least nine children were killed and ten others injured when the school bus with 18 children in it fell into a gorge in Kangsali of Tehri Garhwal here on Tuesday morning.

Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat has ordered a magisterial-level inquiry into the accident.

Rawat expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and instructed officials to act swiftly and ensure timely treatment to the accident victims.

In addition, those critically injured have been airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh from Chamba.

The ten injured have been referred to the district hospital in Baurari, said Tehri-Garhwal Chief Medical Officer, Bhagirathi.

A team of Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force, district administration and medical professionals rushed to the spot the accident to rescue and evacuate the passengers of the bus.

"Our medical team is active and we are providing treatment to the injured. We are also in touch with the parents of the children," said Tehri Garhwal District Magistrate, V Shanmugam.

Upon being asked about the allegations of school bus running over its maximum seating capacity, the District Magistrate, said, "We will conduct an inquiry into this and after a magisterial inquiry, we will know the full details." (ANI)

