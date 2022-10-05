हिंदी खबर
Representative Image
Representative Image

Uttarakhand: 9 people rescued so far in Pauri Garhwal bus accident

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2022 02:34 IST


Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], October 5 (ANI): Nine injured people have been rescued so far by Pauri Garhwal Police after a bus fell into a gorge here, tweeted the Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, a bus carrying around 45 to 50 people fell into a gorge near Simdi village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.
Circle Officer Sadar Premlal Tamta, while confirming the incident, said that the police have left from Dhumakote police station and Rikhnikhal police station for the spot.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)



Loading...
iocl
iocl