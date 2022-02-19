Uttarakhand ADG of intelligence Sanjay Kumar Gunjyal appointed as IG of BSF on deputation basis

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 19 (ANI): ADG intelligence of Uttarakhand, Sanjay Kumar Gunjyal has been appointed as Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) on a deputation basis for a period of five years.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in an order on Friday requested the State Government to relieve Sanjay Gunjyal immediately to enable him to take up his new assignment at the Centre.

"I am directed to convey the approval of the competent authority for appointment of Sanjay Kumar Gunjyal, IPS (UK:1997) as Inspector General (Level-14 of pay matrix) in Border Security Force (BSF) against existing vacancy on deputation basis for a period of five years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

"The State Government is requested to relieve Shri Sanjay Kumar Gunjyal, IPS (UK:1997) immediately to enable him to take up his new assignment at the Centre," the order reads. (ANI)