Uttarakhand announces lockdown till March 31

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) on Monday released a public message informing that the state lockdown due to COVID-19 is up to March 31.

The decision to impose a lockdown up to March 31 comes as there is a sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 467 on Monday including eight deaths. (ANI)

