Uttarakhand Assembly polls: CM Dhami holds door-to-door campaign in Ganghet

Jageshwar (Uttarakhand) [India], January 30 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly election, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a door-to-door campaign at Ganghet in Jageshwar of Uttarakhand on Sunday.



After offering prayers at the Jageshwar Dham temple, Dhami said, "Prayed to the Almighty for so that the election is done properly and the all the candidates get to contest the election. Sought his blessings so that we can form a BJP government in Uttarakhand once again."

On Thursday, Dhami filed his candidature for the Assembly elections from the Khatima Assembly seat.

Polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

