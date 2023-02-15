Uttarakhand Assembly Session to be held from March 13-18

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, chaired a cabinet meeting with ministers, wherein it was decided that the session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly will be held from March 13-18.

In the cabinet meeting chaired by the Uttarakhand CM, it was decided that the Assembly session will be held in Bharadisain in Gairsain, informed a government statement.

In the cabinet meeting, the relief package was also approved for the Joshimath disaster, which will be divided into three parts.

Other than this, the circle rate of land has been increased from 10 to 15 per cent. The decision has been taken for building multi-storey parking at the PWD guest house in Mussoorie. 285 special teachers will be appointed for disabled children.

Under PM Poshan Yojana, fortified milk will now be given two days a week instead of one as was being given earlier.

Other than this, the decision of opening a Rishikesh AIIMS branch in Kichha city and providing 100 buses to the Transport Corporation was also approved in the meeting.

The State Millet Mission also got cabinet approval, under which Mandwe (finger millet), will be promoted.



Other than this, the Startup policy and the formation of the Eco-tourism committee were also approved during the event.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Dhami launched the Antyodaya free gas refill scheme in the state. He also launched and inaugurated various departmental schemes worth crores, during his visit to Pauri.

While reviewing with senior officers on the occasion of the Pauri tour on February 14, the Chief Minister drew the attention of the officials to the historical and mythological importance of Pauri as well as the natural beauty and made a special action plan for the all-round development of Pauri.

The CM took cognisance of the fact that despite Pauri being Garhwal's divisional headquarter, divisional-level offices are not being operated from divisional headquarters.

The Secretary, Chief Minister/Secretary in charge of the district have been directed to study and submit a report in a week that which are the divisional level offices, whose office is established or should be established in Bhavan Pauri and if they are being operated from the capital Dehradun or elsewhere and not from the divisional office.

Pauri is a divisional headquarters of Garhwal division and has an administrative value historically but with the passage of time, the tradition of divisional level offices being operated from Dehradun or other places started, due to which the importance of Pauri divisional headquarters started decreasing.

Plans are being made to revive its historical value and honour. (ANI)

