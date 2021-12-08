Uttarakhand Assembly to condole CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's death

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 8 (ANI): Uttrakhand Assembly will condole the demise of India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat who died in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, an official said.

A three-day state mourning has been declared in Uttarakhand from December 9.

"During the business advisory meeting, on the proposal of the Speaker of the Assembly, condolence will be expressed inside the house tomorrow on the death of CDS Vipin Rawat in a plane crash, after which the house will be adjourned for the whole day," Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Agarwal said.



Agarwal said this after chairing a meeting with party leaders and business advisory regarding the winter session to be convened in the Vidhan Sabha.

The Speaker said, "In the gallery of the House, all honourable members would pay floral tribute to the portrait of late Bipin Rawat. For further proceedings of the House, a meeting of the business advisory will be called again on December 10.

Aggarwal said, "The House would be conducted on December 11 as well as the discussion on the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence would also take place in the House."

During the meeting of the party leaders, the Speaker of the Assembly expected the cooperation of the parties and the opposition to conduct the House peacefully and smoothly. At the same time, the opposition said that if issues related to the public interest are discussed in the house, then the opposition will provide full cooperation.

Meanwhile, a two-minute silence was observed at CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's residence. (ANI)

