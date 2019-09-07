Uttarakhand: At least 12 vehicles buried in debris after landslide in Govindghat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): At least a dozen vehicles were trapped under the debris of landslide following heavy rainfall and cloudburst in Govindghat area.

The main parking area situated here has also suffered heavy damage due to the cloudburst and incessant rains in the region.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are engaged in rescue and relief work in the area.

District Magistrate of Chamoli, Swati Bhadoria, will be taking stock of the situation.

In Chamoli district's Tharali area, two people have sustained minor injuries while cow shelters have been destroyed due to heavy downpour.

On Thursday, torrential downpour had also caused a landslide which resulted in blockage of Ghat-Ramani motorway in Kumaratoli area.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister spoke to the District Magistrates of Pithoragarh and Chamoli districts and inquired about the situation. Rawat also gave instructions to provide immediate relief to those affected.

No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

