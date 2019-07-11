Uttarakhand: At least 8 injured in landslide on Kedarnath Marg

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], July 11 (ANI): At least 8 people were injured after boulders and rocks fell off a mountain in a landslide on Kedarnath Marg in Choti Lincholi area here on Thursday.

All the injured have been rescued and are being treated in a hospital in the area.

"Some rocks and debris had fallen on the road and the police had blocked the traffic on both ends. Then, a huge boulder fell on the road and injured around 8 people including some officers," District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal told ANI.

The incident took place around 3 pm today.

"Rescue operation was halted by rain and fog in the area," Ghildiyal said.

Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and district magistrate are on the spot.

"Air evacuation is not possible due to the weather however, if the conditions allow and we feel the need for a helicopter, we will make a request to the administration," Ghildiyal added. (ANI)

