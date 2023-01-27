Uttarakhand: Badrinath Dham doors to open on April 27

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], January 26 (ANI): After the winter break, the doors of Shri Badrinath Dham will open on April 27.

Almanac calculation was done during the religious function organised on the occasion of Basant Panchami in Rajdarbar Narendra Nagar on Thursday. The date of opening of the temple doors was decided by religious rituals. It was decided that the temple will open at 7.10 am on April 27.



Located in Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of Alaknanda River, Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The portals of Badrinath temple are closed currently for a winter break.

The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham', which also includes Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath.

It is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand. It remains open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November). (ANI)

