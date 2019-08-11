Uttarakhand: Badrinath Highway closed following landslide

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Badrinath Highway was closed at Lambagad slide zone area here on Saturday evening following a landslide amid incessant rain in the region, said officials.

The overflowing sewage canal next to the highway also added to the woes. The authorities have restricted vehicular movement in the area.

The state has been receiving heavy rainfall in the past few days, causing several landslides and the rivers to swell.

Predicting no relief, the India Meteorological Department has also forecasted widespread and heavy rainfall in the state for the next four days.

More information awaited.


