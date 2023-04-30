Uttarakhand: Badrinath Highway closes due to hill debris in Chamoli's Bazpur

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], April 30 (ANI): Following the debris coming from the hill in Chamoli's Bazpur area, Badrinath highway has been closed, said Chamoli Police on Sunday.

"The Badrinath highway has been closed due to debris coming from the hill in Bazpur under Kotwali Chamoli area," said Chamoli Police in a tweet.

Earlier, on Saturday late-night Char Dham Yatris were stopped by Police in Srinagar itself owing to the problems caused due to snowfall in Kedarnath and Badrinath and the rains in the low-lying areas.

Along with this, an announcement is being made to appeal to the passengers to stay in nearby cities.

According to officials, checking points have been made near NIT Uttarakhand and near the Badrinath bus stand where Char Dham Yatris are being stopped.



"In Srinagar Garhwal police have made checking points near NIT Uttarakhand and near Badrinath bus stand where Char Dham Yatris are being stopped and those who have online bookings for a night stay will be allowed to go towards Rudraprayag. But the passengers who have not booked the passes are being appealed to stay in Srinagar only," said SHO Srinagar, Ravi Saini.

The SHO said that there are adequate arrangements for staying in Srinagar, and the passengers will not face any kind of problem.

"Passengers are being appealed to continue their journey when the weather clears up," he added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday advised the devotees to plan for the pilgrimage only after clearing all medical tests, including for Covid.

The chief minister said a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been laid by the state government in different languages, and those undertaking the pilgrimage this year need to abide by the same. (ANI)

