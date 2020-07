Uttarakhand: Badrinath National Highway blocked at Lambagad due to landslide

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Badrinath National Highway was blocked at Lambagad due to landslide following heavy rainfall in the region.

Few days ago, the Gangotri highway in Uttarakhand was closed on Sunday due to heavy monsoon rains in the area.

The highway connects Gangotri to Uttarkashi and road movement is often affected due to landslides during heavy rains. (ANI)