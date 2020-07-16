Boulders blocking the Badrinath Highway (Photo/ANI)
Boulders blocking the Badrinath Highway (Photo/ANI)

Uttarakhand: Badrinath National Highway blocked by boulders

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Badrinath Highway at Pagal Nala and Lam Bagar in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was blocked on Thursday due to falling of boulders after heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, state officials said.
"The operation to clear the highway is underway," state officials said.
The highway connects Gangotri to Uttarkashi and road movement is often affected due to landslides during heavy rains. (ANI)

