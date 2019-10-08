Uttarakhand: Badrinath shrine to be closed for public from Nov 17

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): The portals of the Badrinath shrine will be closed to the public for winter.

The archaic shrine will be closed on November 17.

The news came to light after Chief Priest Ishwari Prashad Nambudiri made the announcement stating, "Portals of the temple will be closed on November 17 for the winter season."

The closure of the Badrinath shrine marks the end of the Char Dham Yatra season. However, the devotees can pay their obeisance to the presiding deities of these shrines in the temples at various locations where they are ceremoniously worshipped during the winter months.

Badrinath or Badrinarayan Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu which is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand.

The temple and town form one of the four Char Dham and Chota Char Dham pilgrimage sites. (ANI)

