Uttarakhand: Badrinath Temple wrapped under heavy snow

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], January 21 (ANI): Badrinath Dham in the Chamoli district got wrapped in a blanket of snow after receiving snowfall on Saturday.

Snow has accumulated up to 5 feet. The entire town of Badrinath got covered with snow.

Located in Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of Alaknanda River, Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The portals of Badrinath Temple are closed these days for winter break.



The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also includes Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath.It is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand. It remains open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November).

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted rainfall in North India for the upcoming week.

Dr Soma Sen Roy, IMD Scientist said, "Amid the upcoming western disturbance, intense weather conditions are likely to be seen over the North Indian region. Correspondingly, we are expecting cold weather, especially over the western Himalayan region."

"The cold weather will start from January 23. It will start affecting the adjoining planes by January 24 and will continue till January 25. Cloudy skies, light drizzles, rains are expected in the plains and heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand is expected around 24th and 25th," she added. (ANI)

