Uttarakhand: Bear killed after it attacked forest department team in Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], September 22 (ANI): A team of the forest department in Uttarakhand's Chamoli shot and killed a bear on Wednesday after it attacked and injured five people during a rescue operation.



According to the forest department, the incident took place at around 12.30 am on Wednesday near Singhdwar in the Joshimath area of Chamoli, after the team received information from locals that a bear was seen roaming around in the Singhdwar area.

"Immediately, a 15 membered team of the department, that was patrolling the area reached the spot and tried to catch the bear by throwing a net. However, the beat attacked the team and injured five people," the forest department said in a statement.

The statement further said that "in order to save their lives, the forest department personnel shot the bear, after which it was killed". (ANI)

