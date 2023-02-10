Uttarakhand Berojgar Sangh calls for Uttarakhand bandh on February 10

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Berojgar Sangh has called for a state wide bandh on Friday, February 10, in protest against the lathi charge on students near Gandhi Park, Dehradun.

Thirteen protestors including Union President Bobby Panwar were arrested on Thursday after unemployed youth, protesting at the main Rajpur road of Dehradun, demanding a CBI inquiry into recruitment irregularities, pelted stones at the Police force and damaged their vehicles. A heavy Police force was deployed at the spot along with the police administration.

Dehradun DIG while taking note of the matter said that an investigation is underway into the matter.

He also said that some "outside elements" entered the protest to vitiate the atmosphere.

"Stone pelting was done & police vehicles were damaged while personnel were injured," informed Directorate Inspector General of Police, Dehradun.



However, police personnel also detained several protestors during the demonstration.

Uttarakhand CM PS Dhami directed the Chief Secretary for a detailed magisterial inquiry into the law and order situation and the entire sequence of lathi charge. After checking all the facts and circumstances, a detailed inquiry report will be made available to the government.

"The Chief Minister has directed the Chief Secretary for a detailed magisterial inquiry into the law and order situation and the entire sequence of lathi charge," the CM office said.

"After checking all the facts and circumstances, the inquiry officer will make the detailed inquiry report available to the government," it added.

Dehradun's DM Sonika told ANI that Section 144 had been imposed in the Dehradun district in view of yesterday's incident. (ANI)

