Uttarakhand: Birahi Ganga bridge endangers people's lives

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 24 (ANI): A damaged bridge on the Birahi Ganga river at Dasholi block in Chamoli district poses a danger to those who cross it during the rains.

"The bridge in the Dasholi block of Chamoli was damaged during the flood in 2018. People from around 12 villages use this bridge. A letter was written to the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana officials. Later they created an alternative route," Mohan Singh Negi, Village Head, Irani village told ANI.

"But the bridge has not been repaired yet. We have requested government officials several times. People are risking their lives using this damaged bridge," he said.

District Magistrate Swati Bhadoria appealed to the people not to use the damaged bridge and instead use another one situated 200 metres away.

"There is a bridge built by the PWD 200-metre away from this bridge. But I don't know why people are using this bridge. Maybe some are doing it for adventure. I appeal to people not to use that bridge," she said. (ANI)

