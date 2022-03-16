Uttarakhand: BJP legislature party likely after Holi

By Asheesh Goyal



Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 16 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party is likely to take place either on March 19 or 20 to elect the party leader, said a senior BJP leader on Wednesday.

A senior BJP said, "Holi will be celebrated on March 19 in Kumaon. So we have decided for the legislature party meeting on March 19 evening or the next day morning. Apart from the party observer, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and co-observer Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister and party's Uttarakhand in-charge Pralhad Joshi will also be present."

The BJP state president Madan Kaushik said that all the party MLAs have been asked to come to Dehradun soon after Holi. (ANI)

