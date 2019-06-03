Uttarakhand: BJP library gets Quran, Bible apart from Hindu scriptures

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 2 (ANI): In order to promote religious harmony among party workers and portray its secular image, the library located at the BJP office here houses Holy Quran and Bible apart from Vedas, Ramayan, Bhagawat Gita, Hanuman Chalisa and other revered Hindu scriptures.

"The library was inaugurated in 2017 by the BJP president Amit Shah and state BJP president Ajay Bhatt. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat decided to keep Quran and Bible for the BJP workers and people who visit the library to read," said Shadab Shams, BJP spokesperson.

"The BJP respects the feelings of all its workers including Hindu, Muslim, Christians or Sikhs, hence all type of literature is made available here," he added.

The library houses a variety of literature that includes books on culture, history, geography, social sciences, communism, eminent personalities, spiritualism, and religion.

"Our workers and anybody who uses the library can do a comparative study of all religions and broaden his or her knowledge base. The library provides a variety of books and literature for readers to choose from," said Sanjeev Varma of BJP.

"It is very useful for the BJP workers as they have to participate in various debates and discussions," said Sanjeev Vinodiya, library manager. (ANI)

