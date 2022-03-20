Uttarakhand BJP prepares for grand swearing-in ceremony of new state government likely on March 21

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 20 (ANI): The swearing-in ceremony for newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Uttarakhand is likely to be held on March 21 and a blueprint for a grand function has been prepared, party officials have said.

State General Secretary (Organisation) Ajay Kumar said, "BJP has achieved a historic victory in the State. With the efforts of party workers, we have broken a decade-old myth that no party can return to power in the state."

"BJP has won the trust of the people, which has been proved through this historic victory. The swearing in of the government which has won this historic victory should also be historic, grand and divine," he added.

Kumar said that the swearing-in programme will most likely take place at the parade ground, outside the Raj Bhavan.

The Assembly elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on March 10. (ANI)