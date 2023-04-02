Uttarakhand: BKTC President meets Governor Gurmeet Singh to review preparations for Chardham Yatra

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) President Ajay Ajendra on Saturday met Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) and apprised him about the preparations for the Chardham Yatra.

During this, BKTC President informed the Governor about the preparations for the yatra starting in the month of April and the arrangements made for its successful conduct.

He has also apprised him of the progress of reconstruction work in Badrinath and Kedarnath.

BKTC President Ajay invited the Governor on the occasion of the opening of the doors.

The Governor said that there is a different enthusiasm among the devotees for the famous Chardham Yatra starting this month itself.

He said that apart from paying special attention to the basic facilities of the devotees, it should be our endeavour that every passenger leaves satisfied with his journey.

He said that the travel season should involve the participation of local people and all stakeholders.

The Governor said that while learning lessons from the challenges faced in last year's journey, efforts should be made to overcome them this year.

He said that efforts should be made to promote local products as much as possible during the yatra.

In order to promote local products, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also called upon passengers to spend 5 per cent of their travel time on buying local products.

The Governor said that we have to take special care of cleanliness on the yatra routes so that the devotees can take away good memories from there.

The Chardham Yatra is scheduled to begin on April 22 with the opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples. Doors of Kedarnath temple will open on April 25 and Badrinath on April 27. (ANI)