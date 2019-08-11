Uttarakhand: Boulder, debris fall on road, Thal-Munsiyari Road blocked

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Due to unrelenting rains in parts of Uttarakhand, Thal-Munsiyari Road near Banik here has been shut on Sunday after boulders and debris blocked the road.

Earlier today, in another incident, a huge boulder fell on the road and blocked the portion of the national highway- 125 between Dharchula and Tawaghat in the state.

The vehicular and pedestrian movement was disrupted after the incident causing the loss of trade as, Dharchula, is said to be a major trading centre for the trans-Himalayan trade routes since medieval times.

Meanwhile, in Chamoli district, people were seen crossing the road while the water was gushing down from an overflowing stream at Lambagad slide zone on Badrinath Highway.

Earlier today, the weather agency predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, North Interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Andaman, and the Nicobar Islands. (ANI)

