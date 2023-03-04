Uttarakhand Budget Session to begin on March 13

Gairsan (Uttarakhand) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Budget Session is going to start on March 13, informed the government on Saturday.

During the budget session of the Vidhansabha, the state cabinet will hold the meeting in Gairsain under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Meanwhile, on the very first day of the budget session of the assembly, the opposition party Congress announced to lay siege to the assembly and protest against the recruitment scam, Ankita murder case and Adani case.



State Congress President Karan Mahara said the central and state BJP government is failing on every front.

He said, "The youth, women and working class are agitating against the government, so to wake up the government, the Congress will gherao (encirclement) the assembly and demonstrate in Gairsain on the very first day of the budget session. During the gherao and demonstration, all the party's prominent leaders and all the MLAs will be present. "

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on March 15, chaired a cabinet meeting with ministers, wherein it was decided that the session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly will be held from March 13-18.

In the cabinet meeting chaired by the Uttarakhand CM, it was decided that the Assembly session would be held in Bharadisain in Gairsain, informed a government statement. (ANI)

