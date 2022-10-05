Uttarakhand bus accident: CM Dhami reaches Simdi village in Pauri Garhwal with MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], October 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday reached Simdi village in Birokhal of the Dhumakot area of Pauri, where as many as 25 people were killed and 21 others were injured in a tragic bus accident.

MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt is also present with CM Dhami.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had rescued these 21 people overnight and admitted the injured persons to nearby hospitals, Deputy General of Police Ashok Kumar informed.

The Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday informed about the bus carrying a wedding procession of 45 to 50 people fell into a gorge near Simdi village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal.

"Twenty five people were found dead in the Pauri Garwhal bus accident that took place last night in the Birokhal area of Dhumakot. Police and SDRF rescued 21 people overnight; the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals," DGP Ashok Kumar told ANI on Tuesday.



On receiving the information, President Droupadi Murmu as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered their condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Pauri Garhwal bus accident in Uttarakhand.

Taking to social media, President Murmu said, "Deeply saddened by the accident of many casualties when the bus fell into the valley in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

PM Modi also expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the accident and said, "The bus accident in Pauri, Uttarakhand is heart-rending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those who have been injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway. All possible assistance will be provided to those affected."

Haridwar SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh had earlier said that the wedding party had left in a bus from Laldhang in the district and information about the accident was received later.

Condoling the kin of the deceased, Chief Minister Dhami said that the state government stands with the families and took detailed information from the concerned officials about the incident during the review of the tragic bus accident.

"Heartbreaking news has been received of many casualties in the tragic bus accident near Simdi village of Pauri district. In the overnight relief and rescue operation, 21 passengers have been safely evacuated by SDRF and the local administration and sent to the hospital for treatment," Dhami said, adding that in this hour of grief, the government stands with the bereaved family members. (ANI)



