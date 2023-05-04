Uttarakhand cabinet approves CM's Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government approved 'Chief Minister's Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme' on Wednesday. The Scheme aims to groom youths of the state and make them ready for seeking jobs in foreign nations, said a press release.

Apart from grooming and upskilling, the government will also help aspiring youth in the procedures related to tickets, visas of the selected candidates

The Chief Minister's Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme was placed before the cabinet today, and has been approved by the cabinet. It was told that an application has been developed on the 'Apuni Sarkar Portal' to create a database related to youth seeking employment abroad, mentions the press release.



Apart from this, proposals are being invited from organizations working in the field of foreign employment and so far the proposals of many organizations have been received by the government.

After discussions with these institutions, in the first phase, work will be done to connect the youth of the state with the employment opportunities available abroad in the fields of nursing and hospitality, said the release.

For this, it is necessary to impart skill upgradation training to the youth for foreign employment in the domain area as well as training about the language, culture and work rules etc. of the concerned country. Apart from this, cooperation is also proposed in the procedures related to tickets, visa etc. of the selected candidates. (ANI)

