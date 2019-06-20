Uttarakhand Cabinet pays tribute to Prakash Pant

Dehradun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): In the Uttarakhand Cabinet meeting today, two minutes of silence was observed in the memory of late state finance minister Prakash Pant.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced that the road from Jolly Grant AirPort to Bhuiya temple will be known after Pant's name.

On June 5, the 58-year-old Pant died in Texas in the United States where he was undergoing treatment for cancer. A three-day state mourning was declared in the state then.

Pant was a BJP leader who won from his hometown Pithoragarh in the state assembly polls in 2017. (ANI)

