Uttarakhand: Case filed against Parmarth Niketan Rishikesh president for encroachment

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 22 (ANI): A case has been registered against Parmarth Niketan Rishikesh President Chidanand Saraswati (Muni) on Wednesday by the Forest Department of the Uttarakhand government in the case of encroachment and construction in 35 bigha land of reserve forest near the Parmarth Niketan Rishikesh Ashram.

Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand Chief Conservator of Forest Jai Raj, said, "A case has been registered against Chidanand Muni in the Indian Forest Act, and an Inquiry Officer has been deputed to look into the matter."

He further said, "On Monday, the High Court directed the forest department to take action based on the final report."

Last year, a local in the area had objected to the occupation of 35 bhiga of land in the forest reserve. A Public Interest Litigation was filed in the high court but was not addressed by the forest officials. (ANI)

